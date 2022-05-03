iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Acquired by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDG. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9,606.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 695,859 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,081,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,469,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 47,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.88. The company had a trading volume of 35,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,931. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.75.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.