iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.49. 29,381,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,645,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $182.38 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

