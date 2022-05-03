iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $17,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,751. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.90. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.11 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

