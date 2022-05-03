iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Boosted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.96. The company had a trading volume of 602,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,810. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.