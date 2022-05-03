iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Reduced by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $418.84. 285,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,085,454. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $406.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $439.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

