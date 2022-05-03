iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Purchased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.67. 2,595,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,899. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $43.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

