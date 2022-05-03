Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $186.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,287. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.56 and its 200-day moving average is $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.