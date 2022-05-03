Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY22 guidance to $4.80-$4.85 EPS.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,478. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.05 and a 200-day moving average of $173.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,861,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $11,593,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 580.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.