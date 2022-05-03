Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Down 32.3% in April

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

JPOTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 24,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090. Jackpot Digital has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Jackpot Digital Company Profile

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, leases, and provides electronic table games. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

