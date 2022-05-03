JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62,020 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 722,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,649,000 after purchasing an additional 441,918 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1,015.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.85. 581,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,980,918. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC decreased their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CLSA lowered their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

