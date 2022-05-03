Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 30,538 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 372,671 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.74. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $197.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

