Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 73.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

In related news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

