Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 84,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 117.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

About City Office REIT (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.