Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of A10 Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $268,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,941 shares of company stock valued at $537,623. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE ATEN opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

A10 Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

