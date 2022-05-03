Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,495 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

YUM opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.