JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 8.3% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.82 and last traded at $54.78. 21,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,097,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.56.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

