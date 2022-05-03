J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

J&J Snack Foods stock traded down $14.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.60. 311,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.00. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $125.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.