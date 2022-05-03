J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of JJSF stock traded down $14.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.60. The company had a trading volume of 311,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,167. J&J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $125.68 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JJSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,401 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

