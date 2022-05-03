JOE Reaches Market Cap of $199.16 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. JOE has a total market cap of $199.16 million and approximately $14.78 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JOE has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00221613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00038919 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.86 or 0.00425285 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,792.24 or 1.89805004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 222,987,232 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.