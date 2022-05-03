John Quelch Purchases 500 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) Director John Quelch purchased 500 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $13,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMTB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.02. 150,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,048. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

About Amerant Bancorp (Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.