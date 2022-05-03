JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $400.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $413.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $442.81.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $351.12 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $335.63 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $395.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.