JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Target Price to SEK 385

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 425 to SEK 385 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BOLIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. SEB Equities cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 390 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $376.50.

OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $44.20 on Friday. Boliden AB has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

