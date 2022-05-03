Kadena (KDA) Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Kadena (KDA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $3.85 or 0.00010219 BTC on exchanges. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $660.20 million and $27.31 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00221448 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.65 or 0.00476326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00038919 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,607.84 or 1.89859231 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,287,601 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

