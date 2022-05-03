KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KALV. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.95. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $330.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.80.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.