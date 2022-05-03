Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

KAMN stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Kaman alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KAMN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kaman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,092,000 after buying an additional 105,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kaman by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kaman by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 105,938 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.