Kava Tops One Day Trading Volume of $71.26 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Kava coin can now be bought for $4.23 or 0.00010997 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $775.71 million and approximately $71.26 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00158673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00031168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.00332433 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 183,199,645 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

