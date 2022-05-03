Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 349 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $11.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $367.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,636. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.61. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.69 and a 12-month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.30.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

