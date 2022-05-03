Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases 11,776 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,500 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 194.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,540,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,452 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,603,901. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

