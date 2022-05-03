Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $707,000 Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRTGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,092,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,167,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of FBRT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. 32,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,608. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a market cap of $615.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 202.51, a current ratio of 202.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -102.90%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.