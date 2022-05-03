Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $707,000 Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,092,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,167,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of FBRT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. 32,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,608. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a market cap of $615.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 202.51, a current ratio of 202.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -102.90%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

