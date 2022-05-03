Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 5,277.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($84.21) to €85.00 ($89.47) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($101.05) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($128.42) to €121.00 ($127.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($115.79) to €112.00 ($117.89) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.42. 2,990,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,203. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $135.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

