Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 2,628 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Resources makes up approximately 2.6% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.19% of New Jersey Resources worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 80.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NJR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

NYSE:NJR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.83. 683,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.81. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 94.16%.

About New Jersey Resources (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.