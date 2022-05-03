Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 466 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,560 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.8% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $682,000. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,545,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491,020. The firm has a market cap of $161.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

