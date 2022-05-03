Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Trims Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 2.4% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 847.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE BTI traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,928,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($44.97) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.