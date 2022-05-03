Kimball Electronics (KE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.26 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.61%.
Kimball Electronics stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $456.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.45. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Kimball Electronics (Get Rating)
Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
