Kimball Electronics (KE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.26 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $456.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.45. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

