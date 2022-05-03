Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Kingstone Companies has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years. Kingstone Companies has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kingstone Companies to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

KINS stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Kingstone Companies (Get Rating)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.