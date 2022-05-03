Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($93.68) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGX. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($88.42) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($56.84) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($105.26) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($113.68) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.31 ($95.06).

FRA KGX opened at €51.18 ($53.87) on Friday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($60.92) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($86.13). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €82.19.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

