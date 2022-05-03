KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 66.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 146,151 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $$13.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,338. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.