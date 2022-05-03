Knuff & Co LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 32,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 109,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. 21,383,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,374,691. The firm has a market cap of $167.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

