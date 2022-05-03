Knuff & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 186.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.79. 2,657,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,171. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.54 and a 200 day moving average of $353.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $349.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,741 shares of company stock valued at $179,007,925. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

