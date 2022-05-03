Knuff & Co LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Illumina by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.10.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.70. 767,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.56. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.51 and a 12-month high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

