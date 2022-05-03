Knuff & Co LLC Purchases 198 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises 3.0% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Trade Desk by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 703,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after buying an additional 36,185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 15.2% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,950,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,205. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. Benchmark started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

