Korea Investment CORP Acquires 72,200 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $40,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $167.54 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.10 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

