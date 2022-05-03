Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 541,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,826,000 after acquiring an additional 864,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,798 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after acquiring an additional 828,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 60,323 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Suncor Energy by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,081 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

NYSE:SU opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $37.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.