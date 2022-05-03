Korea Investment CORP Buys 236,800 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 285.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

