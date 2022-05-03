Korea Investment CORP Has $11.15 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.44.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TT opened at $140.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.72 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

