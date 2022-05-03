Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 167,023 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,341,000 after acquiring an additional 117,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after acquiring an additional 98,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nucor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.98. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $82.87 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.