Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.1% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $101.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.91.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.