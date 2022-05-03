Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 886,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $245.31. 850,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,511. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $232.01 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.31 and a 200-day moving average of $278.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.34.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

