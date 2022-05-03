Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target Raised to GBX 680 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.37) to GBX 680 ($8.49) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LCSHF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.76) to GBX 731 ($9.13) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 514 ($6.42) to GBX 434 ($5.42) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 815 ($10.18) to GBX 755 ($9.43) in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $547.77.

Get Lancashire alerts:

OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $5.35 on Friday. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.