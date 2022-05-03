Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

LAWS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,901. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.97. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $62.10.

Lawson Products ( NASDAQ:LAWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 118,551 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 423,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

